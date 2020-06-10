Covid-19 infections ‘highly correlated’ with air travel

The unfold of coronavirus circumstances is “highly correlated” with the extent of air travel, based on a report.

A examine by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) named the UK for instance of the place a lot of home and worldwide flights “facilitated contagion”. The report mentioned “the flow of air passengers across and within country borders has been a major contributor to the spread of the virus”.

Serge Stroobants, an IEP director, instructed the PA information company: “The international locations most impacted are international locations which can be actually collaborating in world commerce within the globalised world and the interconnected world.

“These are international locations through which you’ll find a big airport hub, giving the potential to folks to travel from one nation to the opposite.

“That’s why, for example, the region of Milan in Italy, Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt, London and New York, those big international hubs created more exchanges and more potential for the virus to grow.”

The report comes because the UK introduces its controversial two-week quarantine coverage for these arriving by air. Critics have describes it as the best transfer on the fallacious time, with the remainder of Europe slowly easing border restrictions.

