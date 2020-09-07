Covid-19: How you handle this Labor Day will help steer the course of the pandemic, doctors say

1. Be responsible. Keep gatherings small, have them outside, wear a face mask when you’re not eating or drinking, and stay 6 feet away from anyone outside your household whenever you have your mask off.

2. Ignore all those guidelines and repeat the same mistakes made during Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, which led to surges in new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths and set the economy back even further.

But this holiday, the stakes are even higher.

“We go into Labor Day with 40,000 new cases a day — much higher than we were at Memorial Day,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

“So I’m worried that any new surges will be potentially quite catastrophic.” Why Labor Day behavior is even more critical Unlike Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, Americans now face two major challenges that could either be hurt or helped by their behavior this holiday: — Getting students back in school safely and making sure they’re able to stay in school. Both depend on how much coronavirus is spreading in the community. Already, some schools have temporarily shut down after Covid-19 outbreaks — The imminent flu season. The coronavirus pandemic coinciding with the flu season this fall could strain or max out hospital capacity — which could mean reduced care for anyone else who needs to go the hospital. An estimated 410,000 to 740,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu last flu season, according to the Centers for Disease…

Read The Full Article