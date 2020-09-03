COVID-19 halts ‘The Batman’ filming

” A member of ‘The Batman’ production has actually checked favorable for COVID-19, and is separating in accordance with recognized procedures. Filming is momentarily stopped briefly,” a representative for Warner Bros Pictures informed Fox News on Thursday.

The superhero film simply got rolling once again after production was suspended back in March due to the worldwide pandemic. The team had actually just shot about 7 weeks worth of product in the UK prior to whatever stopped and supposedly still has 3 months more of the film to shoot.

“The Batman” was initially slated to be launched in June 2021 and will now (ideally) show up in theaters onOct 1, 2021.

A teaser trailer was dropped at DC FanDome on August 22 and displayed Pattinson in his fit in addition to anew Batmobile Fans enjoyed the dark and edgy analysis of the traditional character.

The movie likewise includes Zo ë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.