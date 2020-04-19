COVID-19: Government Makes a U-Turn, Stops Sale of Non-Essential Items Through E-Commerce Platforms

The government on Sunday restricted the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms throughout the recurring lockdown, 4 days after permitting such business to market smart phones, tvs, laptop computers, fridges, as well as prefabricated garments.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order omitting the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce business from the combined modified standards, which detailed the exception provided to the solutions as well as individuals from the province of the lockdown.

The order claimed the adhering to provision– “E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions”– is omitted from the standards.

The previous order by the Ministry of Home Affairs had actually claimed such items were enabled sale through e-commerce platforms from April20 However, the factor for turning around the order is not instantly understood.

According to Wednesday’s standards, business as well as personal facilities were enabled to run throughout the prolonged lockdown.

“Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” the ministry had actually claimed.

The previous notices of the residence ministry had particularly claimed that e-commerce platforms are enabled to market just necessary products like food, drugs as well as clinical tools.

The standards launched on Wednesday did not identify necessary as well as non-essential items. The action was considered as an effort by the government to restore the commercial as well as business tasks which have actually been delayed as a result of the lockdown because March 25.