COVID-19 forces cancellation of pro-Israel conference in US – Middle East Monitor

The American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has cancelled its 2021 conference resulting from COVID-19.

AIPAC President Betsy Korn despatched an e mail to supporters citing “no predictable avenue” for the notorious conference to soundly happen in 2021.

The assertion continued: “While we will sorely miss seeing our AIPAC family in Washington and connecting in person as a pro-Israel community, what truly binds us together is our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of America and Israel.”

“AIPAC will continue to find new and creative ways over the coming year for us to connect online and in person to advance the US-Israel relationship.”

Important Update on the 2021 AIPAC Policy Conference pic.twitter.com/YKb96PikvV — AIPAC (@AIPAC) May 31, 2020

The assertion then went on to precise hope that their “family” would overcome such obstacles to deal with Israel’s “detractors” makes an attempt to “undermine the bi-partisan support” for AIPAC’s goals and values, and promised a refund to individuals who had already paid to attend the conference.

A spokesperson for AIPAC mentioned: “Due to the unprecedented situation this is the first time [we are cancelling the policy conference] – since it was already clear that we did not have a predictable avenue to safely bring together thousands of pro-Israel Americans, we have been forced to cancel.”

READ: AIPAC is a ‘hate group’ ‘weaponizing anti-Semitism’, says US Congresswoman

The conference, which prices round $700 to attend, attracts lots of of individuals yearly, together with excessive profile politicians in the corridors of energy equivalent to Mike Pompeo, and President Donald Trump himself, who has just lately given his approval to Israel’s plans to annex the illegally occupied West Bank.

High profile Israel politicians equivalent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett MK have additionally spoken on the occasion.

AIPAC has been criticised for its seemingly unwavering help for the Israeli authorities, unlawful occupation of Palestinian land and refusal to sentence Israel’s violence.

It has been accused of being a “platform for bigotry” and forming an “unholy alliance” with bigots and racists to ahead its goals and values. Organisers have denied this, saying some of their supporters had been black or hispanic, which proved in any other case.

Last yr the conference was the topic of a marketing campaign referred to as #SkipAIPAC, led by younger Jewish group IfNotNow.

The group referred to as on politicians to boycott the occasion, which resulted in then-Democratic presidential candidates – together with Bernie Sanders and Liz Warren – not attending, sparking rage from the pro-Israel organisation.