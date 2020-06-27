Covid-19 disrupted my wedding plans. It may have been an unintended gift (opinion)

It’s worth mentioning here that from an early age, I’ve always been a planner — and with the aid of my mother — charted out my academic and professional career back in senior school. I would attend a liberal arts college on the East Coast for undergrad, transition quickly to medical school, and begin my residency training, all prior to the age of 30. Ideally, I’d also meet my future husband somewhere along the way.

And, indeed, my life has largely gone in accordance with plan. I even met my partner on our first day of medical school, and four years later, we were counting down the occasions until our big day. We’d already had our “nikkah,” our Muslim marriage ceremony in March 2019, but had picked April 2020 for a bigger western ceremony and reception.

Then the pandemic began. Though disappointed, we had accepted the cancellation of our school’s Match Day, the afternoon that fourth-year medical school students learn where they’ll certainly be doing their residencies, and the need to postpone any honey moon. After all, what really mattered to us was that we could have the wedding. Surely the countless hours we had spent planning in the past year, from dress fittings to collecting entrée responses to writing dozens of emails to our vendors, would culminate in our day going forward as planned.

But just a few days after my friend’s idyllic wedding, my hopes faltered when i followed the headlines closely. Covid-19 cases in the United States were only projected to sky-rocket, and nothing I — or someone else — decided in the near future seemed so certain anymore. My attending medical practitioner apologetically informed me that my surgery rotation would come to an early end, and I numbly messaged my friends that I was canceling my bachelorette party.

Everything seemed to be closing down, from Disneyland to the gym, yet it still came as a tremendous blow when California Gov. Gavin Newsom finally denounced social gatherings with an increase of than 10 people for the next six weeks through the entire state. Our wedding was said to be in a month, in beautiful Costa Mesa, California, and our guest list was just shy of 300 people, including multiple elderly or at-risk family members — like my 86-year-old grandmother. It was clear that people had to cancel, but even the idea of it felt unimaginable. I knew it had been selfish, but I was consumed by bitterness at the regrettable timing — a pandemic of this scale had never occurred throughout the lifetime of anybody alive that I knew. We confirmed the decision with both sets of parents. Then I wept. As somebody who had always followed vigilantly laid plans, I was suddenly out of my depth. Postponing our strategically-chosen April wedding, which was likely to precede our honeymoon, graduation and the beginning of residency, threw a huge wrench on my 2020. As much as we desired to simply wallow in our sorrow, my partner and I knew we’d work to accomplish. The overnight, my mother reached out to the insurance company she had insisted on “just in case,” while we notified our guests and vendors. Mercifully, every single vendor was understanding, and ready to transfer our contracts and deposits to a new date provided they certainly were still available. But how could we choose a new date without once you know when social distancing would no longer be necessary? Unable to bear the thought of waiting another year, we opt for date in December 2020. Supportive messages from family and friends members poured in, and we responded, appreciative of these warmth. I started to imagine how we may change our original spring wedding theme to a Winter Wonderland one. A week later, my partner’s uncle, whom he was close to and who had been hospitalized due to brain cancer, died. Filled with new grief and loss, we instantly drove to become listed on his family. The reunion, even with its heartbreaking circumstances and tricky limitations on what many people could possibly be in exactly the same room, allowed me some perspective and strength. We reflected on how it could not have felt to proceed with your wedding so soon after an in depth family member’s death, and for initially, I considered the postponement to be a tiny relief amid such a difficult time. As a cousin said to us, “God has a plan.” Eventually, we changed our date again, this time around to May 2021. This second postponement put me more relaxed. We contemplated that a later date would increase the probability of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed, and that cold temperatures unfortunately may see still another wave of cases. Our medical school friends described how exciting it would be for all to be reunited at our wedding a year after having parted ways for residency, and I was grateful for his or her optimism. But with reports of a vaccine still being several months, or even a year, away and questions regarding widespread accessibility to this kind of vaccine, I honestly do not know if we’ll be able to keep our May 2021 date either. This uncertainty, however, bothers me less with each passing day. Even though I do not know when, I have faith that my partner and I will have the festivities we’ve envisioned one day. Months ago, I ordered champagne flutes for each of my brides maids, with their names and the first date personalized on them. Fortunately, the dates were crafted from stickers and I could peel them off, and so the glasses it’s still usable. In a similar manner, I’ve amended my outlook on the mutable nature of life plans; constant adaptation and repurposing are foundational to in order to survive, and even thrive. Lack of sufficient government preparation or reaction to the pandemic notwithstanding, these past months have unmasked that we have very little true control facing nature — and I’m learning this is okay. No major life event pans out exactly as in the offing and, at the conclusion of the afternoon, I’m incredibly lucky to still be with my partner, who has provided immense patience and strength through the entire difficult weeks of quarantine. But for now, we don our stethoscopes in preparation for the start of our intern year, ready to face the entity which has caused such drastic change on the planet.

