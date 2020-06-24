About 80 % of residents in the Shipibo village in Peru’s central Amazon have Covid-19, including Elias — a nurse left to administer aid and treatment to the more than 700 people. The village is merely an example of the fact in Peru where daily infection rate is climbing without an end in sight. Journalist Guillermo Galdos reports.
Home Top Stories Covid-19 devastates remote village in Amazon
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Author who quit JK Rowling’s agency over transgender row says she’s ‘fallen in with...
Author who quit JK Rowling's agency over transgender row says Harry...
WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
WhatsApp is testing animated stickers in the beta versions of its app for Android and iPhone. The feature is reportedly available via WhatsApp...
Protesters attack Wisconsin state senator in chaotic night at capitol: report
“I don’t know what happened,” that he told the paper. “All I did was stop and take a picture and the next thing...
Armenian president signs bill allowing parliament to enforce constitutional amendments – Panorama
President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia has signed in to law a bill authorizing the parliament to enforce the constitutional amendments without his formal...
Heatcheck: How far can streamlined Nikola Jokic take Denver Nuggets in playoffs? | NBA...
Nuggets center Nikola...
Why restaurant menus are getting shorter
The industry has been hit hard by efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19. From March to May, eating and drinking place sales...
A ‘highly explosive’ chemical has been found at a research centre in Sydney
'Highly explosive' chemical found at Sydney research centre as emergency crews...