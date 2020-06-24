Covid-19 devastates remote village in Amazon

By
Jackson Delong
-

About 80 % of residents in the Shipibo village in Peru’s central Amazon have Covid-19, including Elias — a nurse left to administer aid and treatment to the more than 700 people. The village is merely an example of the fact in Peru where daily infection rate is climbing without an end in sight. Journalist Guillermo Galdos reports.

Source: CNN

Source link

