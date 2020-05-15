COVID-19 detected in world’s biggest refugee camp – Armenian News

Two Rohingya refugees have examined constructive for coronavirus in the world’s largest refugee camp in Bangladesh, officers say.

These are the primary confirmed instances amongst refugees in Cox’s Bazar, the place round a million Rohingya are encamped, BBC News studies, citing a authorities physician stated.

Officials stated that these contaminated have been now being handled in isolation.

About 1,900 different refugees are actually being remoted for assessments.

The Rohingya in the crowded camps of Cox’s Bazar have been dwelling underneath lockdown since 14 March.

In Greece, which can also be residence to giant numbers of refugees, officers are hoping to relocate round 1,600 susceptible individuals from its camps to different international locations because the pandemic eases.

Two migrants who reached Greece’s Lesbos island this week examined constructive for Covid-19 and have been remoted with no contact with refugee camps on the island.

