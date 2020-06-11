Covid-19 deaths: The truth will out

This will keep on in large swathes of rural Africa, parts of Asia and pockets of the Americas throughout the Covid-19 pandemic just as it has always done.

In the autocracies of places like China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and populist Brazil the issue is more about trust than counting.

But even if these counties are gaming their numbers – and some most likely are – the political gains will tend to be short-lived.

Any nation which has the capacity to count its dead but fails to achieve this is having fun with fire.

The insufficient reliable data will most likely retard its national a reaction to the virus, increasing deaths, economic turmoil and social instability in the long run.

And deaths in any nation in the present day age are virtually impossible to cover up.

There will be the visual cues, such as mile-long lines of ambulances on Moscow’s outskirts or corpses in the streets in parts of Latin America. But there are also computer-driven epidemiological models which, just like a military drone, leave little room to cover up.

Ultimately, all nations will be judged perhaps not on the Covid deaths they have declared but on the excess deaths – the deaths which have occurred in addition to the seasonal norm.

There remains some room for gaming even these data but no much when computer modelling, cellular phone data, satellite imagery and social media is taken into account.

And even then there remains one failsafe that each autocrat and populist would do well to notice. Behind every number, recorded or otherwise, there exists a life, as precious as any other.

You can deny a person’s existence but they go on in the memories of others, the injustice fomenting discontent and anger.

It is forsaken souls that revolutions are made of.

Protect your self and your family by studying Global Health Security