COVID-19 deaths in Armenia have grown by 11 to 264 on June 13 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 723 new coronavirus infections, bringing the national tally to 16,004 at the time of 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, the Ministry of Health reports.

442 more patients have recovered from the condition with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 6,081.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 11 to 264.

The latest victims were 65 (male), 66 (male), 69 (female), 67 (male), 69 (female), and 69 (female) yrs . old. All had underlying chronic health conditions, the ministry said.

In addition, 5 cases of death were recorded on Thursday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the reason for death was another illness. The total of such cases is 91.The number of active cases is 9,568.

