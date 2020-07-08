Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Ohio are up, governor says

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott speaks during a press conference in Montpelier, Vermont on March 13. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus/AP

Vermont has created an activity force to oversee the reopening of higher education facilities led by Rich Schneider, the recently retired president of Norwich University, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday in a news conference.

Schneider said that the state’s universities have collectively agreed to a contract for several students, faculty and staff on campus at universities and colleges in their state that requires them to sign a pledge verifying their honesty when reporting their health and agreeing to apply physical distancing, wear masks/face coverings and wash their hands often.

Schools that are welcoming students back in the fall will require every one — students and staff — to be tested upon arrival and have another test one week later.

Any subsequent routine testing will undoubtedly be at the discretion of each and every university. Any student violating the policy will be susceptible to discipline, including being dismissed from their college or university. Any faculty or staff found in violation will address and including termination.

From a legal viewpoint, Schneider said liability proper who gets sick wasn’t a broached subject. He did say, though, that “if someone wants to sue you, they’re going to sue you.”

Most Vermont schools holding in-person instruction in the fall will send students home for Thanksgiving break to mark the finish of the semester, in order not to have students traveling back and forth inside a week and potentially become infected with and/or spread the virus.

The state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said in today’s news conference that deaths remain stable in their state at 56, and cases in their state have remained stable over all, with small ups and downs that Vermont residents should consider to be always a new normal.