COVID-19 Could Increase Risk of Memory Loss. Here’s What We Know

Of all the frightening manner ins which the SARS-CoV-2 infection impacts the body, one of the more perilous is the impact of COVID-19 on the brain.

It is now clear that lots of clients experiencing COVID-19 show neurological signs, from loss of smell, to delirium, to an increased risk of stroke.

There are likewise longer-lasting effects for the brain, consisting of myalgic encephalomyelitis /chronic fatigue syndrome and Guillain-Barre syndrome.

These results might be brought on by direct viral infection ofbrain tissue But growing proof recommends additional indirect actions activated by means of the infection’s infection of epithelial cells and the cardiovascular system, or through the body immune system and swelling, add to lasting neurological modifications after COVID-19

I am a neuroscientist focusing on how memories are formed, the function of immune cells in the brain and how memory is persistently disrupted after illness and immune activation.

As I survey the emerging clinical literature, my concern is: Will there be a COVID-19- associated wave of memory deficits, cognitive decrease and dementia cases in the future?

The body immune system and the brain

Many of the signs we credit to an infection are actually due to the protective actions of the body immune system. A runny nose throughout a cold is not a direct impact of …