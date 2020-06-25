Covid-19 could close Stonewall Inn, the iconic LGBT landmark, for good

The bar received some Paycheck Protection Program funds, but it was significantly less than the owners had expected, Lentz says. The bar sits next to the Stonewall National Monument, a national park, but it doesn’t receive any federal funding.
The drinks the bar is serving through a window to patrons outside are not cutting it either.
The Stonewall Inn is allowed to serve outdoors because New York has entered phase two of reopening. But Lentz says those sales aren’t making a dent in the bills.
Money raised through GoFundMe, based on Lentz, will go right to the rent and insurance payments. The goal would be to raise $100,000, that is just enough to have them out of the red, she says.
Lentz and the other owners are involved that when they fully reopen tourists and their patrons won’t get back.
The modern gay rights movement began at the Stonewall Inn. On June 28, 1969, a police raid on the gay bar sparked a days-long riot in New York’s Greenwich Village by its patrons, which included Black and Latin trans icons Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.