Covid-19 could close Stonewall Inn, the iconic LGBT landmark, for good

The bar received some Paycheck Protection Program funds, but it was significantly less than the owners had expected, Lentz says. The bar sits next to the Stonewall National Monument, a national park, but it doesn’t receive any federal funding.

The drinks the bar is serving through a window to patrons outside are not cutting it either.

The Stonewall Inn is allowed to serve outdoors because New York has entered phase two of reopening. But Lentz says those sales aren’t making a dent in the bills.