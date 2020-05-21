COVID-19 Cluster at Malaysia Immigration Detention Center Includes 17 From Myanmar

Malaysian officers mentioned Thursday that they had detected a coronavirus cluster at the principle immigration detention heart in Kuala Lumpur after 35 detainees–half of whom had been fro Myanmar- examined constructive for COVID-19, the primary time authorities have introduced any instances at such services.

In Geneva, in the meantime, the U.N.’s particular rapporteur on migrant rights referred to as on Malaysia to halt what he described as an ongoing crackdown on migrants, after weeks of round-ups and arrests within the identify of curbing the unfold of the virus.

Hundreds of international detainees at the middle had been examined. The contaminated ones consisted of 17 Myanmar nationals, 15 Indians, a Bangladeshi, a Sri Lankan, and an Egyptian, mentioned Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia’s director-general of well being.

“I would like to inform you that there is a new cluster detected at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot. Until noon on May 21, 2020, around 645 individuals had their samples taken. From there, 35 tested positive, 400 tested negative while 210 more are still awaiting results,” he instructed reporters throughout a every day COVID-19 briefing.

Authorities have applied measures to include the outbreak at the middle, together with disinfecting the location, and guaranteeing that folks housed there apply social distancing and wash their palms often, Noor mentioned.

Malaysia has 14 detention facilities, which may accommodate some 13,000 detainees. The Bukit Jalil facility has the capability to carry 1,500 folks, in keeping with two Malaysian immigration officers who requested anonymity as a result of they weren’t licensed to talk to the media.

The 35 who examined constructive had stayed at the middle since earlier than Malaysia imposed a COVID-19 lockdown, often known as the Movement Control Order (MCO), on March 18, and so they weren’t examined for the virus earlier than first getting into the ability, in keeping with Noor.

The Ministry of Health introduced the cluster of infections two days after Myanmar mentioned that at least 5 of its nationals had examined constructive for the virus after being deported from Malaysia.

Last week, Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned in a Facebook publish that 391 Myanmar migrant staff had been expelled from Malaysia.

Aung Zaw Min, the labor attaché at Myanmar’s Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, mentioned the employees had been stranded at detention facilities in Malaysia for months because of a suspension of flights and the lockdown, in keeping with a report printed on Monday by The Irrawaddy, a Myanmar newspaper.

Noor Hisham mentioned the exams had been performed after the federal government was instructed that among the deported folks had examined constructive for the coronavirus.

“We were informed about it through the Health Regulatory Authority, and we have conducted screening and tests on those who are still here. Some of them exhibit symptoms,” he mentioned.

Malaysian authorities had been nonetheless investigating the supply of the an infection at Bukit Jalil, Noor mentioned.

Malaysia’s coverage on rounding up migrants through the well being disaster has been extensively criticized.

On Thursday, Felipe González Morales, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, added his voice to the criticism.

“I am alarmed by what is happening in Malaysia after the initially positive attitude of the government towards an inclusive response to the pandemic,” he mentioned.

“The current crackdown and hate campaign are severely undermining the effort to fight the pandemic in the country,” he added, referring to xenophobia directed at migrants.

During the pandemic, members of the Rohingya refugee group in Malaysia have been targets of hate speech on social media within the nation.

“We urge the Malaysian authorities to refrain from raiding locked-down areas to arrest and detain migrants.”

On Thursday, Malaysia reported 50 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide complete at to 7,059. No new deaths had been reported, however 114 folks within the nation have died after being contaminated with COVID-19.

More than 5 million instances have been detected worldwide leading to near 330,000 deaths, in keeping with the most recent information compiled by illness consultants at Johns Hopkins University within the United States.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on-line information service.