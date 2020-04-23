Covid-19 causes sudden strokes in young adults, doctors say

Reports from Mount Sinai Health System in New York suggest the novel coronavirus causes blood to clot in unusual ways, resulting in possible severe strokes.

Dr. Thomas Oxley claimed that youngsters from the age of 30 to 50 may suffer from strokes even if they don’t show any infection symptoms.

“For comparison, our service, over the previous 12 months, has treated on average 0.73 patients every 2 weeks under the age of 50 years with large vessel stroke,” the team reported. They claim a seven-fold increase in the last two weeks.

