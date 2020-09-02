Covid-19 cases spike among children as Fauci says colleges shouldn’t send infected students home

More than 25,000 cases of Covid -19 have actually been reported from colleges and universities in 37 states, according to a CNN tally throughWednesday

But it’s not simply college students getting more infections. The variety of brand-new cases among children has actually leapt 17% in 2 weeks, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and theChildren’s Hospital Association

That’s why colleges and universities shouldn’t send infected students home, statedDr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy andInfectious Diseases

“Keep them at the university in a place that’s sequestered enough from the other students. But don’t have them go home, because they could be spreading it in their home state,” Fauci informed NBC’s “Today” display in an interview airedWednesday Campuses shouldn’t closed down after a break out since it would spread and spread out the infection even more, Fauci stated. “It’s the worst thing you could do,” he stated. 70,000 brand-new kid cases in 2 weeks From the start of this pandemic through August 27, more than 476,000 children have actually been infected, according to the report from the AAP and the health centers group. Children at that time represented 9.5% of all coronavirus cases, up from 9.3% a week previously, the report stated. And from August 13 through August 27, 70,330 brand-new kid cases were reported, it stated. That’s a 17% boost in kid cases over 2 weeks. Nationwide, more than 6 million individuals in the United States have actually been infected with the coronavirus, and more than …

