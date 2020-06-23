COVID-19 cases spike 25% in a week across the US

Alarming spikes in COVID-19 infections in the South and West have raised fears the outbreak is spiraling uncontrolled – as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo slammed states like Texas and Florida for reopening too shortly amid the pandemic.

Gov Cuomo, who was criticized for not opening New York as shortly as others, has accused states like Texas, Florida and Arizona of reopening recklessly and never utilizing information and science like his state did.

‘They have critical issues now. Not solely will you may have these states the place extra individuals will die, but it surely wasn’t even higher for the companies,’ he advised NBC’s Today on Tuesday.

‘Now they’ve reopened and now they’ve an an infection price concern they usually’re speaking about closing once more.

‘Anyone who thinks we might have reopened sooner, have a look at Florida, have a look at Arizona, have a look at Texas, have a look at the different 23 states which can be going up – it exhibits we have been sensible and proper.’

Currently, whole infections in the US have surpassed 2.Three million and greater than 120,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Cuomo mentioned the present surge in cases and hospitals changing into overwhelmed in these states had vindicated what states like New York did by not reopening too early.

‘We did have a science-based reopening. We did it on the information. We did management it… and that is what works,’ he mentioned. ‘Reopen intelligently you then will not have a subsequent downside.

The United States noticed a 25 p.c enhance in new cases in the final week in comparison with the earlier seven days with Arizona, Florida and Texas experiencing file surges in new infections

‘We went from one in all the highest an infection charges in the United States to one in all the lowest an infection charges. We simply have to ensure different states do not infect us now.

‘About half the states in this nation, an infection charges are going up. In New York the virus goes down. We’re now afraid that… individuals get on a airplane they usually come to New York… we do not need them bringing the virus right here.

‘We’re severely contemplating a quarantine simply to ensure individuals who come in from states with increased infections do not inadvertently enhance our an infection price.’

It comes as the United States noticed a 25 p.c enhance in new cases in the final week in comparison with the earlier seven days with Arizona, Florida and Texas experiencing file surges in new infections.

Twenty-five states reported extra new cases in the week ended June 21 than the earlier week, together with 10 states that noticed weekly new infections rise greater than 50 p.c and 12 states that posted new data, in line with a Reuters evaluation of information from The COVID Tracking Project.

Texas reported one in all the largest rises in new cases at 24,000 for the week ended June 21, a rise of 84 p.c from the earlier week. The variety of COVID-19 checks that got here again optimistic in the state rose to 10 p.c from 7 p.c.

New cases in Florida rose 87 p.c final week to nearly 22,000 with the state’s optimistic check price almost doubling to 11 p.c.

TEXAS HOSPITALS: In Texas, the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston is now taking grownup sufferers to offer further beds as COVID-19 cases surge across the state Monday marked the 11th consecutive day Texas set a new excessive for COVID-19 hospitalizations

TEXAS CASES: Texas reported one in all the largest rises in new cases at 24,000 for the week ended June 21, a rise of 84 p.c from the earlier week

TEXAS DEATHS: In Texas, deaths have been right down to 10 on Monday in comparison with the file 58 on May 15

Arizona reported 17,000 new cases, a 90 p.c enhance, with 20 p.c of checks coming again optimistic.

The governors of all three states have attributed the will increase in new cases to extra testing, in addition to youthful individuals not following social distancing pointers.

The alarming surges in cases – principally in the South and West – continues to lift fears that the outbreak is spiraling uncontrolled and that hard-won progress in opposition to the scourge is slipping away due to resistance amongst many Americans to sporting masks and retaining their distance from others.

Confirming predictions that the easing of state lockdowns over the previous month and a half would result in a comeback by the virus, cases surpassed 100,000 in Florida, hospitalizations are rising dramatically in Texas and Georgia, and a startling 1 in 5 of these examined in Arizona are proving to be contaminated.

In Texas, the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston is now taking grownup sufferers to offer further beds as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

Hospitalizations in Texas have been growing for greater than a month and Monday marked the 11th consecutive day Texas set a new excessive for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

‘It is snowballing. We will most definitely see extra individuals die as a results of this spike,’ mentioned Dr Marc Boom, CEO and president of Houston Methodist Hospital.

He warned that hospitals may very well be overwhelmed in three weeks and he pleaded with individuals to cowl their faces and observe social distancing.

FLORIDA CASES: FLORIDA CASES: Florida, one in all the final states to impose stay-at-home restrictions and one in all the first to start lifting them, reported 2,926 new cases on Monday – down from the file 4,000 cases on Saturday

FLORIDA DEATHS: The state recorded 12 information deaths on Monday in comparison with the file 84 in early May

‘It is feasible to open up at a even handed tempo and coexist with the virus but it surely requires tens of millions and tens of millions of individuals to do the proper factor,’ Boom mentioned.

Texas is amongst a variety of states – together with Arizona, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina – whose governors have resisted statewide masks necessities, leaving the matter to native authorities.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mentioned reimposing lockdown orders can be a final resort and reemphasized, however stopped wanting mandating, individuals put on masks to curtail sobering developments.

In Georgia, the variety of individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose to 1,000 on Monday, erasing a month’s value of progress.

Infections are at their highest degree since the outbreak started – almost two months after Georgia started lifting restrictions on companies.

Gov. Brian Kemp has required face coverings by waiters, barbers and others working face-to-face with clients however has largely let companies determine whether or not clients should put on masks.

Arizona, in specific, is seeing disturbing developments in a number of benchmarks, together with the proportion of checks that show optimistic for the virus. Arizona’s is the highest in the nation.

The state’s optimistic check price is at a seven-day common of over 20 p.c, nicely above the nationwide common of 8.Four p.c and the 10 p.c degree that public well being officers say is a downside.

When the optimistic check price rises, it signifies that an outbreak is worsening – not simply that extra persons are getting examined.

ARIZONA CASES: Arizona reported a file 3,591 new infections on Monday

ARIZONA DEATHS: The state recorded 42 new deaths on Monday – in comparison with the file 67 deaths recorded on May 8

ARIZONA HOSPITALS: Hospitalizations in Arizona seem like declining however the intensive care mattress utilization in hospitals is growing. Over the weekend, 85 p.c of ICU beds (above) have been in use across the state

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards prolonged restrictions on companies due to a troubling uptick in cases, following the instance set by Utah and Oregon final week. Louisiana has recorded greater than 3,000 deaths.

‘There are a lot of individuals on the market saying they’re finished with this virus. Well, the virus is not finished with us,’ Edwards mentioned.

Meanwhile, New York City, as soon as the most deadly sizzling spot in the US, lifted extra of its restrictions on Monday. Restaurants can serve diners open air, clients can flick through shops and get a haircut and kids can return to playgrounds.

While President Donald Trump says the surge in new cases is right down to elevated testing, public well being officers say it solely accounts for a few of the will increase as individuals proceed to chill out social distancing measures and states slowly reopen.

As infections proceed to surge, the variety of day by day deaths seems to be step by step declining across the nation.

But well being specialists have warned the fatality price typically lags a number of weeks behind the an infection price and will doubtlessly shoot again up once more.

Experts say the undeniable fact that youthful individuals – who’re much less prone to be hospitalized – are actually accounting for a massive variety of the new cases might additionally have an effect in a number of weeks.

Young individuals might at the moment be infecting their aged family members and different at-risk individuals, which might drive up hospitalizations and deaths.

Former FDA boss Scott Gottlieb mentioned a excessive proportion of these being hospitalized are youthful adults.

‘In March, 82 p.c of these hospitalized in NYC have been over 45. Today, 50 p.c of hospitalized in Dallas are underneath 50. Is this simply a perform of a a lot increased price of present an infection amongst younger, or one thing else?’ he tweeted.