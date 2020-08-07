COVID-19 cases near 285,800 in Saudi Arabia – Middle East Monitor

More than 1,500 individuals were identified with COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours, bringing the case count to almost 285,800, main information exposed on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,567 more infections were signed up in the previous day and the overall variety of cases increased to 285,793

The death toll from coronavirus reached 3,093 with 38 brand-new casualties, while 248,948 clients have actually recuperated up until now.

The coronavirus pandemic has actually declared more than 716,000 lives in 188 nations and areas given that it came from in China lastDecember The United States, Brazil, India, and Russia are presently the worst-hit nations in the world.

More than 19.16 million COVID-19 cases have actually been reported worldwide, with healings surpassing 11.6 million, according to figures assembled by the United States’ Johns Hopkins University.

READ: Up to 20 eliminated in Saudi air campaign on Yemen’s Jawf province