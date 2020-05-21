COVID-19 cases in Russia grow by less than 9,000 for 2nd day in a row – Panorama

In the previous 24 hours, 8,849 new coronavirus cases had been registered in Russia, bringing the whole case rely to 317,554, the coronavirus prevention operational headquarters instructed journalists Thursday.

On Wednesday, the HQ reported 8,764 new cases. The every day progress is 2.9%, the identical as one day earlier than, based on TASS.

The fatality rely grew by 127, reaching 3,099 individuals.