COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise ahead of holiday gatherings
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise ahead of holiday gatherings

Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani breaks down social gathering worries over COVID-19 ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, as countries are seeing surging caseloads and upticks in 2021 deaths compared to 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR