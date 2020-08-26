Covid-19 cases among US children increased by 21% in just two weeks

Almost 443,000 children evaluated favorable for the unique coronavirus in the United States in between the start of the pandemic to August 20, according to an upgraded joint report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Since August 6, when the last report came out, there have actually been 74,160 brand-new cases in children in the US, bumping the overall from 358,469 to 432,629, a boost of approximately 21% in just 2 week.

The variety of cases per 100,000 children has actually likewise been gradually increasing, from 13 cases per 100,000 children in mid-April to 583.2 per 100,000 in the August 20 report.

And the portion of kid clients out of overall coronavirus cases has actually likewise grown, from 2% to 9.3% in the very same period.

In New York City and the 21 states that reported on hospitalizations, children comprised in between 0.4% and 4.6% of overall hospitalizations. That suggests in between 0.2% and 8.6% of all pediatric Covid -19 cases resulted in hospitalization.

In New York City and the 45 states that reported on death, children represented in between 0% and 0.3% of all Covid -19 deaths; 21 states reported no kid deaths. Overall, in between 0% and 0.7% of all children detected with Covid -19 passed away.