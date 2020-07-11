COVID-19 case shuts down The Varsity; pandemic closes drive-in service | News

ATLANTA (CBS46) – One of Atlanta’s most iconic landmarks, The Varsity, is closed Thursday after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. And whilst the doors for the restaurant will open again, it’s legendary drive-in service will undoubtedly be forced to close.
Restaurant management confirmed to CBS46’s Adam Murphy it received word of the positive COVID-19 test late Wednesday night. The Varsity team member sickened by COVID-19 was last in the restaurant on Sunday, July 5. Management at The Varsity said the restaurant is cleaned multiple times each day, but out of a good amount of caution, the downtown Atlanta restaurant closed its doors Thursday for a deep cleaning.
ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 19: Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Senator John Kerry (D-MA) (R) provides a local supporter a thumbs up within the Varsity diner, a famous local landmark April 19, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kerry is scheduled to speak at a fundraiser in the downtown Atlanta Hyatt Regency later tonight. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 19: Douglas Bibbs spoons mustard onto a “Yankee Dog” at the Varsity Restaurant in Atlanta. (Photo by Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
The famous chili dogs at The Varsity restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, are served with chili sauce with mustard and onion rings, July 31, 2008. The Varsity is celebrating its 80th anniversary. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Customers make their orders at The Varsity restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia on July 31, 2008. The Varsity is celebrating its 80th anniversary. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Georgia, Atlanta, Georgia Tech Landmark, Varsity Restaurant. (Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
US President Barack Obama carries a bag of meals he purchased at the Varsity restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 26, 2012. Obama hit the campaign trail, shadowed by a week of fateful events in the home and abroad weighing heavily on his knife-edge hopes of reelection. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/GettyImages)
US President Barack Obama orders his meal at the Varsity restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 26, 2012. Obama hit the campaign trail, shadowed with a week of fateful events at home and abroad weighing heavily on his knife-edge hopes of reelection. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/GettyImages)
ATLANTA, GA – When visitors walks into the Varsity in Atlanta there are greeted by friendly employees shouting, “What’ll you have?” Frank Gordy who had been a student at Georgia Tech founded the Varsity in 1928 on an average day; the Varsity serves two miles of hot dogs, more than a ton apiece of potatoes and onions, 300 gallons of chili mostly for hot dogs. (Photo by JERRY HOLT/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
JERRY HOLT ¬• [email protected] 10/12/2005 Atlanta GA—-Frank Jones 74 a worker at the Varsity the past 54 years was working the drive through on a recent visits to Atlanta. Jones says that he has meet lots of famous people throughout his years of service their, some include former president Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby and a whole lot more. (Photo by JERRY HOLT/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
While the doors of the restaurant will open back on Friday; the drive-in service that has been probably one of the most recognizable areas of The Varsity will begin to be phased out.
Management told Murphy the decision to conclude the drive-in service comes as a result of multiple issues COVID-19 posed to the restaurant. After evaluating the current situation and the problem of social distancing, masks, plexiglass protection, and other dilemmas, management said it was impossible to keep the drive-in service open.
“The most important thing is safety, safety, safety for customers and our employees and that’s why we made that decision,” said The Varsity President Gordon Muir.
One of the largest issues The Varsity faces since the pandemic continues to rage across the United States may be the lack of visitors in the downtown area. With no sporting events, no concerts, plays, or conventions, getting people in the doorway has proven tough even for an icon like The Varsity.
“I’ve been doing this for 35-years since I was 20 years old and this is the most difficult time I’ve ever been through working at this restaurant,” added Muir. “We have not sports, we have nothing at the FOX, there aren’t any conventions, the hotels are empty, Bank of America is empty, Coca-Cola is empty, the brand-new NCR building is empty,” he continued.
Management said if/when the pandemic recedes and normal life resumes, it’s possible the drive-in service could get back.
The Varsity has been doing business in downtown Atlanta since 1928. Over the decades it has expanded to multiple other locations around Georgia.
