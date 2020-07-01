Covid-19: Asian and Black Americans say they’re facing more discrimination

“Asians and Blacks in particular have really seen a shift in their experience since the pandemic began,” said Neil Ruiz, the center’s associate director of worldwide migration and demography and the lead author of the analysis.

White and Hispanic Americans were much less more likely to report negative experiences centered on their race or ethnicity during the pandemic, Ruiz said.

While the questions centered on the coronavirus, the protests and reactions to them may have factored into the results, Ruiz said.

For example, Ruiz said, 51% of Black adults said more people had expressed support for them due to their race or ethnicity in those times — more than every other racial or ethnic group.

“And in particular, young Black adults say they’ve seen the support versus those who are older, so that’s interesting,” Ruiz said. “It could be something that was going on because of the protests. And younger people are probably out more than those who are older.”

Worries about wearing masks

But a lot of them still are wearing face coverings.

“About four-in-ten Black Americans (42%) and 36% of Asian Americans say they worry a great deal or a fair amount that other people might be suspicious of them because of their race or ethnicity if they wear a mask or face covering when in stores or other businesses. About a quarter of Hispanic adults (23%) and just 5% of white adults say they worry about this,” the study says.

“Despite these concerns, majorities of Black (69%) and Asian (80%) adults — as well as white (62%) and Hispanic (74%) adults — say they’ve worn a mask or a face covering all or most of the time in the past month when out in stores or other businesses.”

People think racist views are now being expressed more often

Overall, according to the study, 4 in 10 US adults say it’s become more common for the general public to express racist or racially insensitive views toward Asian Americans because the pandemic began. And 30% of US adults think racist views about Black Americans are more common than before the pandemic.

“Something happened since the coronavirus outbreak, where the general public thinks there’s more racist views towards Black and Asian Americans,” Ruiz said.

The study notes that Asian Americans would be the fastest-growing major racial or ethnic group in the United States. They constitute 6% of the US citizenry, while Hispanics make up 18% of the people and Black Americans constitute 12% of the population.