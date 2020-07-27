‘COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic’: All-Armenian fund raises over $800,000 in fight against coronavirus challenges   – Armenian News

As part of its fund- raising project intending to address the health care and socio- financial effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Hayastan All-Armenian has actually drawn in over $800,000

“COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” is performed in close cooperation with the President of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs of the Republic ofArmenia The Fund is in charge for collaborating the financial backing originating from various Diaspora neighborhoods

Out of the overall amount of $800,030, gathered since July 22, some $695,244 will be invested in buying big- scale medical devices, helping emergency situation health employees, offering regular monthly food supply to the senior disadvantaged groups in Yerevan and the areas, in addition to promoting the repatriation of a large variety of Armenian residents.

In addition to the health care assistance, a contribution of a big amount of medical materials and devices was made in help to the health sectors of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The rest of the cash will likewise be directed to health care support programs.

The Fund reveals its deep appreciation to the 1,000 private donors, Armenian neighborhoods and companies that signed up with the projects from 18 nations arround the world, in addition to its whole network and partners for their trust and continuous support.

It likewise repeats its objective to produce a strong pan-Armenian network in an effort to guarantee the proportionate, sustainable and interconnected advancement of Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian neighborhoods around the world “based on the idea of a single identity”.