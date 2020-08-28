COVID-19: Armenia reports 181 new cases and 276 recoveries – Armenian News

The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 181 since Friday early morning, bringing the nation overall to 43,451.

As lots of as 276 clients recuperated day, raising the total variety of recoveries to 37,264.

The casualties increased by 5 to 869. One more patient passed away from other, pre- existing causes unassociated to the infection; an overall of 266 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,746 tests were carried out in the previous day, with the total variety of tests standing at 202,253.