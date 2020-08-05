Covid-19 antibody test takes 8 minutes. But does it work?

Italy is considering whether to use a Covid-19 antibody test that takes 8 minutes and costs $20 to help decide when they should reopen their county. CNN’s Ben Wedeman took the test and reports on the dependability of an any antibody test.
