Covid-19 among California prisons: Ninth staff member dies

The worker operated at San Quentin State Prison and was the very first staff member at California’s earliest jail to pass away of the illness, according to the department.

Covid-19 has actually declared the lives of 24 prisoners there, according to the department

Prisons around the nation have actually struggled to keep the infection from dispersing among staff and prisoners. At San Quentin, more than 2,000 prisoners and 261 staff members have actually been contaminated.

More than 1,000 staff members statewide are verified cases, according to the CDCR.