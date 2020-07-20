CovertSafe iPhone Charger, MFi Certified Lightning Cables 6Pack 3x3Ft 2x6Ft 10Ft Charging USB Syncing Data Nylon Braided Compatible with iPhone 11/Pro/Max/X/XS/XR/XS Max/8/Plus/7/7 Plus/6/6S/6 Plus



Price: $14.98

(as of Jul 20,2020 02:41:36 UTC – Details)



High quality nylon braided lightning cable:

The connector heads have good resistance to heat and corrosion, you’ll see no signs of use. Even after a long time, they just keep their original appearance-still brand new and fashionable.

Ultra-durable:

Aluminum shell and tangle-free nylon braided jacket build the lightning cable more sturdy, it is flexible pull-resistant, softer, lighter, more durable than original device cables. Feature tangle-free nylon braided USB cable with aluminum connector has a stronger and flexible nylon material is stress and stretch resistant and protects against day-to-day wear and tear.

Fast charge &data transmission:

Compact gold tipped connections offer the best possible conductivity and connection for data and charging. Fits easily and securely into your device, while fitting most cases.

Proper length:

6Pack 3FT 3FT 3FT 6FT 6FT 10FT nylon braided cables.

The lightning cable is ideal for varied occasions, you can still use your devices while charging with an adapter in your bedroom, kitchen, and at the backseat of your car. Comfortable and convenient experience no more annoying messages, no constant reminder in the phone screen telling you the frustrating truth that the cable cannot charge your favorite device.

Compatibility:

iPhone 11/Pro/Max −iPhone Xs/Max/X/XR

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s plus/6s/6 plus /6

iPad Air /Air 2

iPad Pro

iPad mini /mini 2/mini 3/mini 4

iPod nano (7th generation)/iPod touch (5th generation)

After sales service:

Every sale includes an 12-month, worry-free service to prove the importance we set on quality.

user tips : Make sure the charger output does not exceed 5v/2a when your phone is charged, providing double protection for your phone charging safety.

Fast Charger& Data Sync–With built-in safety proctections and four-core copper wires promote maximum signal quality and strength and enhance charging & data transfer speed with up to 480 mb/s transferring speed.

Compatibility–compatible with iPhone 11/ Pro/Max/X/XS/XR/XS Max/ 8/ Plus/7/7 Plus/6/6S/6 Plus/5S and more.

Perfect Combination–6 pack in assorted lengths (3/3/3/6/6/10) are great replacement, charger cord provide more convenience, you can feel free while charging, when lying sofa, leaning bed, sitting backseat of car.

Good After Sales Service–Our friendly and reliable customer service will respond to you within 24 hours ! you can purchase with confidence,and every sale includes a 365-day worry-free Service to prove the importance we set on quality.