Covert Scouting Cameras Code Black 20 LTE, Mossy Oak Country, One Size, Model Number: 5717

The Covert Code Black 20 LTE ATT introduces the Covert Wireless web portal and mobile app, accessible from any smart phone, tablet or computer. Covert’s Certified Cell Cam Series provides advanced machine to machine communication using the Covert Wireless web portal to deliver superior wireless delivery options and advanced capabilities such as real-time control, weather and wind information, and instant picture viewing. Covert Cameras are motion and heat activated or time lapse triggered and designed to send your images over approved cellular data networks. While images have previously been sent instantly through text message, Covert users are now able to view images at any time via the Covert Wireless mobile app. Covert Scouting Cameras is leading the way in wireless trail cam technology. With these new offered abilities you have the woods and security at your fingertips. Stay best in the game with Covert Scouting Cameras.

20 Megapixel Resolution

. 4 second trigger speed

60 No Glow LED’s

100 foot flash range

Invisible flash technology