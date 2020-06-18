Cousin of Solomone Taufeulungaki who was stabbed in Melbourne reveals she saw horror atack unfold

A young girl who watched on in horror as her cousin was stabbed and beaten to death in a violent brawl said the ‘gentle’ giant had always ‘protected’ her.

Just moments ahead of the horrific encounter he noticed a group of boys approaching and screamed out to his cousin ‘Run Aki, run!’.

Aika Favia, 14, made a touching tribute to her ‘humble and loving’ cousin at the scene of the fatal stabbing two days following the tragedy.

‘I was walking with him close to the library and we heard a group of boys run towards us. So he then told me, ‘Run, Aki. Run, Aki’. I ran across the road to the church and they got him and that is when that he got pummelled,’ she told The Today Show on Thursday morning.

‘He stumbled on church every Sunday, that he was very humble, loving, caring. He was really kind.

‘He always protected me even when I didn’t want him to be there. He always looked out for me. He was really funny.’

The 14-year-old said she believed the fight broke out over something that happened on ‘social media’.

Solomone Taufeulungaki (pictured), 15, who was together with his cousin Aki Faiva at that time, told her to ‘Run’

Solomone’s devastated parents attended the Brimbank Shopping Centre where their son was killed on Wednesday morning but rather of contributing to the rising tensions they called for calm

While there were demands retaliation contrary to the alleged perpetrators, the parents of the dead boy called for calm and said they had forgiven his attackers.

‘We want our son back… we do not need any justice,’ Solomone’s mum Salome Taufeulungaki said tearfully on Wednesday.

‘No revenge. We do (forgive them). It’s a blessing. Dying is really a blessing for the family.’

Solomone’s father Atunaisa Taufeulungaki said perhaps his deceased father in heaven needed his son too.

‘Everyone dies. We all die in a different situation. But our father in heaven needs us to return,’ that he said.

‘Every Sunday my son comes to this church, but I believe that maybe every Sunday his spirit will join around in this true church every Sunday.

‘Rest In Love Toko. Actually speechless aye, all I know is that I’ll see you again,’ Mape Taufeulungaki (right) wrote alongside an image with his brother Solomone (left)

Solomone’s friends claim he was ‘jumped’ by way of a gang called ‘The Brotherhood’ – or simply just ‘BH’ – who were allegedly carrying knives and baseball bats.

His friends claim he had no gang affiliation himself, and was a prominent member of his local Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints church and school community.

Both the victim and the so-called attackers reportedly went to Victoria University Secondary College in the nearby suburb of St Albans, and police and security were at the school gates on Wednesday morning and at the scene of the crime.

Victoria Police have finally charged six boys aged between 13 and 16 with affray and violent disorder in relation to the teen’s death.

Three were released on bail with strict conditions such as a curfew.

A mourner buries his head in his hands next to dozens of floral tributes at Brimbank Shopping Centre