Courts ‘preparing to fast-track prosecutions for Black Lives Matter protesters’

British courts are preparing to fast-track prosecutions for the Black Lives Matter protests, as justice secretary Robert Buckland has told magistrates to model the process like the response to rioting in London in 2011, The Times reported.

The plans made by Buckland and Home Secretary Priti Patel will lead to offenders being jailed within 24 hours of arrest to defuse disorder if they’re found causing vandalism, criminal damage or assault on police officers, the report said.

The British government will publish a consultation on plans to double maximum sentences for assaulting emergency workers to two years, according to the newspaper.

Anti-racism protests have swept across the United States, Britain and other elements of the world following a death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, on May 25 following a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for not quite nine minutes.

London was hit by a number of riots in the summer of 2011 after police shot dead a person who was a known criminal. An inquest found that police acted lawfully in that case.