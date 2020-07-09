Court’s contraception ruling leaves vulnerable Americans even more at risk (opinion)

But what many found shocking is this latest attack on Americans’ fundamental freedom to decide whether and when we bear kids — a freedom that enjoys immense popular support — included liberal Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, who joined in the 7-2 decision in Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania.

This follows on the heels of last week’s decision by which Chief Justice John Roberts defected to side with the liberals on the first abortion case before the Court since Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed.

But in fact, there’s no have to question all you thought you knew about Supreme Court battles over women’s rights. These decisions seem surprising on the surface, however the fundamental battles over women’s control of these bodies remain right there underneath. If any such thing, it seems the best wing’s deeply unpopular project to restrict women’s freedoms has just been paused while a large number of cases await a hearing after the November election.

As I relate in my own forthcoming book, America has become approaching the culmination of the radical right’s decades-long quest to dominate the judicial branch of government. Packing our courts with judges ready to disregard settled precedent to push their agenda happens to be critical with their strategy. Since most Americans don’t support that agenda, it doesn’t play well in the more democratic legislative and electoral spheres. But if they can alter our laws under the cover of fancy-sounding legal doctrines, the reasoning goes, they just might escape with it.

Source link