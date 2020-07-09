Court’s contraception ruling leaves vulnerable Americans even more at risk (opinion)

But in fact, there’s no have to question all you thought you knew about Supreme Court battles over women’s rights. These decisions seem surprising on the surface, however the fundamental battles over women’s control of these bodies remain right there underneath. If any such thing, it seems the best wing’s deeply unpopular project to restrict women’s freedoms has just been paused while a large number of cases await a hearing after the November election.
As I relate in my own forthcoming book, America has become approaching the culmination of the radical right’s decades-long quest to dominate the judicial branch of government. Packing our courts with judges ready to disregard settled precedent to push their agenda happens to be critical with their strategy. Since most Americans don’t support that agenda, it doesn’t play well in the more democratic legislative and electoral spheres. But if they can alter our laws under the cover of fancy-sounding legal doctrines, the reasoning goes, they just might escape with it.
They have painstakingly pursued this goal for many years, fostering a pipeline of young conservative lawyers through well-funded businesses like the Federalist Society
. In President Barack Obama’s second term, they shifted into overdrive, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s months-long refusal to give Judge Merrick Garland
a hearing for his Supreme Court nomination made headlines around the world. But that was only the most conspicuous piece of the obstruction
. Under McConnell’s leadership, the GOP slowed up the process of confirming Obama’s nominees enough to leave vacancies through the entire federal courts, vacancies that Trump and McConnell wasted no time filling
with right-wing ideologues, some of whom didn’t even have the fundamental professional qualifications for the work.
The recent case on abortion restrictions, June Medical Services v. Russo, presented the same legal issue
as a case decided just four years ago, Whole Woman’s Health, in which the Court struck down onerous regulations that pretended to promote public health but were actually designed simply to shut abortion clinics down. In that case, Chief Justice Roberts sided with the right-wing justices on the losing side of the case. But in June, Roberts chose to side with the liberal justices, knowing that defying such a recent precedent will be seen as a frontal assault on women’s reproductive rights, undermining his Supreme Court’s legitimacy and putting it front and center in this fall’s elections.
Similarly, a close reading of Kagan and Breyer’s opinion in this instance reveals they’ve not changed their positions on the essential underlying problems, they were just responding to the particulars with this case. Even as Kagan affirmed the Trump administration’s right to change the policy as a matter of administrative law, she also wrote
, “I question whether the exemptions can survive administrative law’s demand for reasoned decision-making. That issue remains open for the lower courts to address.” Their votes in this case do not signal deficiencies in support for reproductive freedom. Justices Breyer and Kagan were, for example, in the minority on the far side of the 5-4 Hobby Lobby v. Burwell
decision concerning the birth control benefit back in 2014.
The bottom line here remains that the Court has given Donald Trump the ability to allow employers who want to deny their workers access to no co-pay contraceptive — to, as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg put it in her dissent
(joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor), “leave women workers to fend for themselves,” thereby gutting a hallmark of the Affordable Care Act. This decision flew facing a majority of Americans’ values: contraceptive is not only medically and economically necessary, but is also popular. This fight will carry on, as the states that challenged Trump’s rules have vowed to keep up the fight
in the lower courts.
But for the time being, it’s crucial to understand that the right-wing mission to reassert control over people’s bodies remains a central goal of the Trump administration. It’s a really cruel agenda for those who curently have the hardest time accessing medical care
— including Black, Latinx, and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, and undocumented Americans. They are those who will soon be impacted the absolute most by Wednesday’s ruling, and they’re going to be forced to pay the price for this.
Like so many Trump administration policies, this really is very intentional discrimination — a deliberate ripping away of rights and freedoms from those individuals who have been most oppressed through the duration of our nation’s too-often-checkered history, reversing our country’s progress under the Supreme Court’s banner of “Equal Justice Under Law.”
That’s exactly their objective — rip away rights and freedoms, targeting those individuals who have been most vilified and attacked the absolute most throughout our nation’s checkered history, and preserve a regressive status quo.
Thankfully, an election is coming and a resounding defeat for Trump and his cronies in the Senate can finally put a halt to their campaign of get a handle on and stop their relentless takeover of America’s courts.