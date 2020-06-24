Courtney Stodden Opens Up About Being Rejected By Her Father: ‘He Doesn’t Want To Be In My Life’

Father’s Day is obviously rough for Courtney Stodden…

The 25-year-old star took to Instagram on Sunday to wish fathers across the globe (including “spiritual” fathers) a happy Father’s Day before going to reveal her strained relationship with her very own estranged father, Alex.

In the selfie-style video (below), titled “FATHERS DAY STRUGGLES. Children, you’re worthy of love,” Stodden grew emotional telling fans that her dad “doesn’t want anything to do” with her, even though she reached out to him “a million times” assured that he would change his mind.

Related: Brian Austin Green Grabs Lunch With Courtney Post Megan Fox Split!

She told her followers:

“I want to say Happy Father’s Day to the amazing fathers out there as well as spiritual fathers. I also want to say Happy Father’s Day to my father, who doesn’t want anything to do with me. He doesn’t want to support me, he doesn’t want to be in my life. I have tried, I have reached out a million times and he just isn’t a good father. He is a beautiful man and I will always love him. I love him more than I will ever love any man in this entire world for the rest of my life.”

The PETA activist proceeded to send love and support to other young ones who are rejected by their fathers, sharing:

“It just hurts that it’s not returned so I guess I’m making this video to send love to all of the children on Father’s Day who have been rejected by their own father. I understand your pain, I understand what you’re going through. Every father should, no matter what… every father should always always continue to be a father. It’s a lot for a child to come through these emotions. So anyways I’m here with you guys. I want to be open about this situation because I’m struggling.”

Having an absent parent can’t be easy.

Doug Hutchison‘s ex-wife concluded her note by revealing her hope that she and her dad would make amends before one of them dies. She continued:

“I love you Dad, I will always love you and I hope that we get to see each other before either one of us passes away. And I pray I get to hug you again and look into your eyes and tell you that.”

The starlet then blew a kiss to the camera as tears filled her eyes.

Related: Courtney Releases New Song ‘Bully’ Directed At Chrissy Teigen

Hours earlier, Courtney posted a throwback pic of her and her father with the caption:

“Happy Father’s Day to a man I’ll always love. I yearn for your support and love every single day. Maybe before either of us pass, we can say ‘I love you’ and hug one another again. Until then, take care, Dad.”

So heartbreaking. Hopefully Courtney finds the love and support she deserves.

Watch her video in full (below):

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN/Courtney Stodden/Instagram]