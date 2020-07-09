Courtney Stodden Gets Shady As ‘F**k Boy’ Brian Austin Green Appears To Choose Tina Louise!

Things are heating up between Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise.

The split between Green and estranged wife Megan Fox has taken some unexpected turns. A few months ago, we wouldn’t have predicted she’d be seeing Machine Gun Kelly, of people. And even after that we wouldn’t have observed the BAG/Courtney Stodden date coming.

But now it appears the complete love triangle (pentagon?) is arriving at an end because the actor appears to definitively be pursuing Tina Louise.

Though Green told TMZ he “literally just met” the Australian model earlier in the day this month, that chance meeting will need to have gone pretty much as the pair were yet again spotted outside Sugar Taco (the restaurant she co-owns with Brody Jenner‘s ex, Jayde Nicole) on Tuesday. And this time around, the twosome looked much more familiar. They were spotted chatting and laughing, and had their arms around each other within the vegan eatery. (You is able to see the pics on DailyMail.com.)

This is all looking very couple-y to us, but before we get ahead of ourselves, a source for E! News says the pair are keeping it “casual for now.” The insider shared:

“Brian and Tina aren’t dating seriously, but have been casually hanging out and seeing each other. Brian expressed interest in Tina through social media, and they have hung out a few times now. … She’s attracted to him and loves his personality but is hesitant since he is fresh out of a divorce. Tina is a good distraction for him and Brian likes her company.”

“A good distraction”? Just what every girl loves to hear…

The source added:

“Tina wanted to show Brian her vegan restaurant, Sugar Taco and so they decided to have a casual lunch date there.”

Ahem — they chose to have a second lunch date there, to be clear!

Also, are we sure “show him her vegan restaurant” isn’t a euphemism?

The source did admit there’s “definitely chemistry” between your two. They concluded by saying:

“Brian is very interested and wants to keep seeing her.”

Last time Green and Louise went to Sugar Taco, scorned former flame Stodden retaliated by posting a video of herself and the 90210 alum in a hot tub together. BAG called the reaction “disappointing” and said the singer knew it would “create problems for Tina and for myself.”

So did history repeat itself with another inflammatory Stodden post?

Yup! On exactly the same day because the second Green/Louise lunch date, the 25-year-old posted a couple of Instagrams of herself in a red bikini with the caption:

“No time for f**k boys.”

One featured Stodden singing along to Womanizer by Britney Spears — seems like an email to the father-of-four to us!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Are Brian and Tina genuine? Or is she just one more rebound, as disposable as Courtney apparently feels? Leave your thoughts in the comments (below)!