Courtney Stodden Claims She Found Out Brian Austin Green Was Seeing ‘Several’ Women!

Forget shade! Courtney Stodden is ready to spill the piping hot tea!

As you might have seen, the model was spotted on a romantic date with newly single Brian Austin Green last month, resulting in speculation in regards to the two being a hot new item. However, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star practically gave us whiplash when that he was photographed with a totally different rebound gal just two weeks later.

The same day as his date with Australian model Tina Louise went public, Courtney posted — with obviously very calculated timing — a video she and BAG had made in her hot tub. Ouch.

Then on Tuesday he was seen out with Tina again, after which it Courtney set up some Instagram posts in which she made it clear she has “no time for f**k boys.” Not hard to put two and two together and figure out to whom she’s referring. But on Thursday she chose to make it superior, telling Fox News exactly what happened between them.

She claims she and the 46-year-old were having fun together until she realized she needed to shut it down:

“I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me. I stand with them and I believe them.”

Damn! Several other women?? No judgment if some body wants to live it up a bit after having a big breakup, especially one in which your spouse leaves you for a musician. We get it. But you can only do that if you’re being honest, and Courtney claims BAG was “a womanizer” who was simply lying to her And also to others:

“Brian wanted me to remain his little secret.”

Well, we guess the hot spa vid really messed up that plan. When TMZ asked Brian what that he thought about Courtney and her video she posted, that he replied rather bluntly:

“Courtney, super nice, but disappointing. I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley saying hello. The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch — knowing that it would create problems for Tina and for myself, having three kids — it kind of sucks.”

He was just trying to be considered a nice guy?? He causes it to be sound like she approached him at The Grove. Guy, y’all were in a hot tub together! Courtney failed to like that “disappointing” line, btw. She said of his response vid:

“He looks a bit unhinged… The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself.”

Damn. That’s harsh. But fair? What do YOU think? Was Brian really trying to play a bunch of women after his split from Megan Fox??

