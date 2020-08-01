Courteney Cox to reprise ‘Scream’ role in film reboot

“I can’t wait to see this face again,” Cox published of the renowned black-and-white mask that has actually seen numerous Halloween nights throughout its 4 movies that started in 1996 and have actually earned more than $600 million in the worldwide ticket office.

Also slated to return for the 5th installation is Cox’s ex-husband David Arquette as Dewey Riley.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette formerly stated in a declaration, according toThe Hollywood Reporter “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Cox appeared in all of the previous “Scream” movies, launched in 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2011 respectively.

“We can’t imagine ‘Scream’ without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney,” Radio Silence, the filmmaking arm behind the reboot informed the Deadline …