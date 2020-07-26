Courteney Cox says she hasn’t seen boyfriend Johnny McDaid in person in 133 days: ‘Covid sucks’

On Friday, Cox required to Instagram to want a delighted birthday to McDaid, of the band Snow Patrol.

The post revealed a sweet image of the 2 video-chatting.

“It’s been 133 days since we were last together,” the previous “Friends” star composed. “Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J.”

She included: “I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly.”

During a current virtual see with Ellen DeGeneres, Cox described why she and McDaid have actually been quarantining up until now apart.

“He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write, and instead, he had to go to England first and then, all of the sudden … they called quarantine,” the starlet stated. “I have not seen him in so long.”

She continued: “We spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it’s like ‘Oh my God,’ I just miss his physical touch, just all of it. It’s been hard, this is the longest time.”

Cox and McDaid have actually been dating given that 2013 and ended up being engaged in2014 They revealed in 2019 that they ‘d ended their engagement, however were still in a relationship.

Cox likewise has a 16- year-old child, Coco, with star and ex-husband David Arquette.