Courteney Cox is returning to the big screen for a fifth ‘Scream’ movie

An agent for Cox informed CNN the starlet will be restoring her function as Weathers, the icy, anything-for- airtime TELEVISION press reporter.

There are presently 4 “Scream” movies, with the very first debuting on December 20,1996 Cox’s ex-husband, David Arquette, will likewise return to his function as Sheriff Dewey Riley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The set co-starred in all 4 movies and will reunite for the fifth “Scream.”