Courteney Cox is returning to the big screen for a fifth ‘Scream’ movie

An agent for Cox informed CNN the starlet will be restoring her function as Weathers, the icy, anything-for- airtime TELEVISION press reporter.
There are presently 4 “Scream” movies, with the very first debuting on December 20,1996 Cox’s ex-husband, David Arquette, will likewise return to his function as Sheriff Dewey Riley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The set co-starred in all 4 movies and will reunite for the fifth “Scream.”
“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette stated in a statement, The Hollywood Reporter stated. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”
Craven, who passed away in 2015, directed the “Scream” franchise.
Arquette and Cox met on the set in 1995 and fell in love. The couple wed in 1999 and had child, Coco, in2004 They separated in 2010 and separated in 2013.