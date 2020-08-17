Court throws out Tiffany’s judgment against Costco over fake ‘Tiffany’ rings By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A Tiffany & Co logo design is seen outside the shop on 5th Ave in New York



New York City (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Monday reversed Tiffany & Co ‘s (N:-RRB- $21 million judgment against Costco Wholesale Corp (O:-RRB- over the storage facility club chain’s sale of unbranded diamond engagement rings bearing the “Tiffany” name.

In a 3-0 choice, the second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan stated it concurred with Costco that its usage of the word “Tiffany” was not likely to puzzle consumers, which Costco was entitled “in good faith” to explain the design of its rings even if confusion were most likely.

The appeals court returned the case to a federal district court for a brand-new trial.