Court sides with publisher of tell-all book by Trump’s niece

Bad information for President Trump and his youthful brother, Robert Trump, who has been making an attempt to dam an unflattering inform all book by the President’s niece, Mary Trump, that Simon & Schuster is ready to publish in July.

On Wednesday night, a New York appellate courtroom lifted the short-term restraining order towards Simon & Schuster, a choice that permits the publisher to maneuver ahead with printing copies of the book and transport them to retailers. The courtroom left the short-term restraining order in place for Mary Trump till a listening to on July 10.

Make no mistake: This is a blow to Robert Trump’s try to dam the book. Simon & Schuster had already mentioned that it had printed 75,000 copies of the book and shipped copies to booksellers. By July 10’s listening to, the publisher can be additional alongside in its preparation for publishing the book on its scheduled launch date of July 28. In different phrases, the horse can be that a lot nearer to being out of the barn.

The appellate courtroom additionally famous that “while parties are free to enter into confidentiality agreements, courts are not necessarily obligated to specifically enforce them” and mentioned that such agreements are “alternatively enforceable through the impassion of money damages.” The suggestion that cash damages is perhaps a solution to resolve the authorized dispute, as a substitute of an injunction, additionally does not seem to bode nicely for Robert Trump’s case…