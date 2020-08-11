Court postpones hearing in case of Robert Kocharyan, three other former officials – Panorama

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, commanded by judge Anna Danibekyan, on Tuesday needed to delay another hearing in the case of Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan and three other former top officials.

Mihran Poghosyan, the attorney of former Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov, stopped working to go to the hearing due to particular issues. Poghosyan was going to submit a movement for the recusal of the administering judge.

In addition, it ended up that Vardges Gevorgyan had actually been eliminated of his tasks as former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gorgyan’s attorney, while his other attorney, Erik Aleksanyan, would be on trip from August 12 through September 1.

The court hearing was held off up until September 8.