Court postpones hearing in case involving Serzh Sargsyan – Panorama

A court in Yerevan on Thursday needed to delay a hearing in the case involving 3rd Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and a number of other previous authorities.

Presiding judge Vahe Misakyan set up the next hearing for September 3.

The ex- president, his legal representative Amram Makinyan and another defense attorney did not participate in today’s hearing.

In a petition read out by the judge, Makinyan had actually asked the court to delay the hearing given that he had actually taken a Covid-19 test on Thursday early morning however the test outcomes had not return yet.

He likewise argued that it was difficult to practice social distancing throughout the court hearing.



