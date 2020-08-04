Court postpones decision on attachment of Robert Kocharyan’s, Armen Gevorgyan’s property – Panorama

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, commanded by judge Anna Danibekyan, on Tuesday held off a conversation on the defense movement to raise the attachment of the property coming from 2nd Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and previous Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan up until the worth of the property taken by the court is specified.

Addressing the court, the defense attorney challenged the decision, keeping in mind that it had absolutely nothing to do with the requirements of the Criminal ProcedureCode Lawyer Hayk Alumyan mentioned that with such a decision, the court does not eliminate that the decision acknowledged by it as prohibited, which broke Robert Kocharyan’s rights, will stay in force.

“The court contradicts itself and creates a situation when the illegal decision remains in place,” the attorney stated.

The judge had actually previously requested for total details on the taken property and frozen checking account of Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan.

However, the defense attorney declined to supply any details, arguing it was for the body handling the initial examination to do so.

In his speech, Alumyan pointed out one of the choices of the Court of Cassation, by which the court described the duties of the celebrations in case of property attachment, specifying it was the obligation of …