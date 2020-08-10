Court orders Uber, Lyft to reclassify drivers as employees in California

The business will have 10 days prior to the order works to enable an appeal, according to a copy of the judgment from San Francisco Superior Court judge EthanSchulman Uber and Lyft presently treat their drivers as independent specialists.

Uber UBER Lyft LYFT The installing legal pressure to reclassify their employees in the state comes at an unsure time for both business.andcontinue to come to grips with the pandemic, which substantially cut need for their core ride-hailing companies. Both business have actually gone through layoffs and have long histories of high losses.

According to the court judgment, “now, when Defendant’s ridership is at an all-time low, may be the best time (or the least worst time) for Defendants to change their business practices to conform to California law without causing widespread adverse effects on their drivers.”

In reaction to the order, Lyft representative Julie Wood stated, “drivers do not want to be employees, full stop.”

“We’ll immediately appeal this ruling and continue to fight for their independence. Ultimately, we believe this issue will be decided by California voters and that they will side with drivers,” Wood stated in a declaration supplied to CNN Business. Representatives for Uber did not instantly react to an ask for remark. Monday’s order follows …

