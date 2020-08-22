Court orders Donald Trump to pay legal fees in Stormy Daniels suit

The judge’s order was released Monday however published online Friday by Clifford’s lawyers.

Clifford, an adult-film starlet who says she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007, signed a $130,000 nondisclosure contract with previous Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who represented a shell business and a “David Dennison,” which Clifford competes is a pseudonym forTrump Trump rejects the affair took place.

Clifford taken legal action against Trump in 2018, looking for to be launched from the NDA. In reaction, Trump and his legal group concurred beyond court not to take legal action against or otherwise implement the NDA. The suit was dismissed and Clifford’s declares ruled moot, as the NDA had actually been rendered unenforceable.

Monday’s choice was an action to Clifford’s efforts to be repaid for expenses and lawyer’s fees associated to the case.