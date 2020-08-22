Court orders Donald Trump to pay legal fees in Stormy Daniels suit

The judge’s order was released Monday however published online Friday by Clifford’s lawyers.
Clifford taken legal action against Trump in 2018, looking for to be launched from the NDA. In reaction, Trump and his legal group concurred beyond court not to take legal action against or otherwise implement the NDA. The suit was dismissed and Clifford’s declares ruled moot, as the NDA had actually been rendered unenforceable.
Monday’s choice was an action to Clifford’s efforts to be repaid for expenses and lawyer’s fees associated to the case.
In his choice today, Judge Robert Broadbelt III ruled that Clifford was entitled to legal fees, discovering her the “prevailing party” under California law, in spite of the case having actually been dismissed.
Broadbelt likewise turned down an argument by Trump’s lawyers that the President was not accountable for the fees due to the fact that he had actually not signed the NDA.
In his choice, Broadbelt composed that because Trump had actually repaid Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Clifford, and because the Trump legal group had earlier argued that a disparagement suit submitted versus the President by Clifford must be dealt with by an arbitrator per the NDA, the President was efficiently a celebration to the contract.