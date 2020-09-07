Court of Cassation should not hear prosecutors’ appeal, say Kocharyan’s lawyers – Panorama

“The Court of Cassation has not yet heard the appeal of the legal team of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, which is strange and problematic. There is no need to wait for two months, the court should have heard it immediately,” Kocharyan’s lawyers said in a statement on Monday.

The legal team reminds that the appeal challenges the point of the June 18 ruling of the Criminal Court of Appeals, which hints to the possibility of Kocharyan obstructing the investigation by influencing the persons participating in the trial. The court found that the use of bail could curb that risk and granted the former president a bail of 2 billion drams, which was unprecedented for Armenia.

“As it is known, the Prosecutor General’s Office has also filed an appeal against the ruling of the Court of Appeals. The legal team believes that the Court of Cassation should not hear the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office, because the Prosecutor’s Office is not eligible to appeal decisions concerning the measures of restraint.

“Recently, the decision of the Administrative Court to leave Robert Kocharyan in Izmirlian Medical Center due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country has been widely speculated. The court granted the legal remedy motion of lawyer Aram Orbelian, allowing. Kocharyan to remain in the…