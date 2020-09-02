Court merger plan ‘amounts to legal nonsense’ – expert opinion – Armenian News

The proposed judiciary reforms, targeted at the abolition of the Constitutional and Cassation Courts, are lawfully ridiculous and unreasonable, Vardan Ayvazyan, an expert in constitutional law, stated Wednesday, talking about the continuous public arguments over the merger of the 2 courts into a single body.

In an interview withTert am, he stressed especially the high court’s supreme authority to guideline on the constitutionality of lower courts’ judgments.

“The same body cannot possibly determine the expediency of a specific law and act simultaneously within the scope of its letter and spirit. In practice, there are lots of judges who suspend the cases under their proceeding, questioning the constitutionality of the law to be applied. They turn to the Constitutional Court, which very often finds the issue non-problematic, thereby enabling judges to proceed with the cases subject to the regulations of the law,” he stated, highlighting the significance of both courts as “accomplished state bodies” working out basically various functions.

Asked to discuss the possibility of underlying political intentions, Ayvazyan mentioned to 2 significant goals: improving the quality of the state’s functions or making sure a greater degree of “convenience” for the incumbent authorities.

“Logically, if we have such an unreasonable …