Court hearings on Article 300.1 of Armenia’s Criminal Code fail to start amid lack of quorum – Panorama

The Constitutional Court of Armenia on Tuesday failed to start hearings on the constitutionality of Article 300.1 of Armenia’s Criminal Code coping with “overthrow of the constitutional order”, a provision that is at issue in former President Robert Kocharyan’s case, due to the lack of quorum.

“There is no quorum,” a worker of the court told reporters in the session hall, without elaborating further.

Earlier in July 2019, Robert Kocharyan and his lawyers, in addition to judge Davit Grigoryan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction asked the greatest court of Armenia to determine the constitutionality of Article 300.1.

The Constitutional Court in turn decided to request an advisory opinion on the matter from the ECHR and the Venice Commission, which offered their assessments in May and June this year, respectively.

In the meantime, Kocharyan’s lawyers decided to withdraw their appeal from the Constitutional Court on 25 June.