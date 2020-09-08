Court hearings in Kocharyan’s and others’ case to resume after one-month break – Panorama

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, presided over by judge Anna Danibekyan, will resume on Tuesday hearings in the case of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and three other former top officials – Seyran Ohanyan, Armen Gorgyan and Yuri Khachaturov – after nearly one-month break.

The court hearing in the case concerning the alleged overthrow of the constitutional order will start at 1pm.

At the last court hearing on August 11, Yuri Khachaturov’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan was going to file a motion for the recusal of the presiding judge, but he failed to attend the hearing due to “unexpected” problems.