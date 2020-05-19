Court hearing in case of Robert Kocharyan and others adjourned – Panorama

A court docket hearing in the case of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and three different former high officers needed to be adjourned on Tuesday as a result of absence of the ex-president.

Presiding decide Anna Danibekyan mentioned Izmirlian Medical Center had notified the court docket that Kocharyan was receiving inpatient remedy and couldn’t attend the hearing.

“Taking under consideration the truth that a court docket hearing can’t be held in the absence of the defendant, immediately’s hearing is adjourned,” the decide mentioned.

The hearing has been rescheduled for May 26.



